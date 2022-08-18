Insider Buying: IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) CEO Buys 26,315 Shares of Stock

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) CEO William Tai-Wei Ho purchased 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,315,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of INAB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. 272,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,342. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. IN8bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that IN8bio, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of IN8bio by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 40,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

