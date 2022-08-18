Insider Buying: Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Acquires £7,800 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain purchased 20,000 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £7,800 ($9,424.84).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Thomas Spain purchased 45,364 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £17,691.96 ($21,377.43).

On Friday, May 20th, Thomas Spain sold 16,064 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62), for a total value of £8,192.64 ($9,899.28).

Staffline Group Price Performance

Shares of LON STAF opened at GBX 46 ($0.56) on Thursday. Staffline Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.40 ($1.12). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £76.25 million and a PE ratio of 2,300.00.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

