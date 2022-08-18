Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $95,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,322,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $90,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $90,700.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Beat Kahli purchased 10,870 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $105,765.10.

On Friday, July 29th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00.

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $236.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter.

VOXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its stake in VOXX International by 15.0% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,676,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after buying an additional 349,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

