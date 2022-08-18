Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Sells 303 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 303 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $19,122.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,017.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AAON Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AAON stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.36. 793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,731. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 81.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 344,398 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 14.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 316,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,472,000 after acquiring an additional 314,531 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth approximately $13,170,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth approximately $9,706,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.