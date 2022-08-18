Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) General Counsel Sells 6,179 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNMGet Rating) General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $153,177.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.76. 494,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,143. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 24.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CNM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Core & Main by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,607,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Core & Main by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,950,000 after purchasing an additional 78,283 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Core & Main by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

See Also

