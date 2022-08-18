Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) General Counsel Sells 6,179 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $153,177.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.76. 494,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,143. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 24.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Several research analysts recently commented on CNM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Core & Main by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,607,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Core & Main by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,950,000 after purchasing an additional 78,283 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Core & Main by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

See Also

