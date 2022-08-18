Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) General Counsel Sells 6,179 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $153,177.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE CNM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.76. 494,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,143. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 24.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Core & Main by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,607,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Core & Main by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,950,000 after purchasing an additional 78,283 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Core & Main by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
