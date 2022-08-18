Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $285,440.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $8,409,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CSW Industrials Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $139.42 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average is $112.28.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.
CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 299,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSW Industrials (CSWI)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.