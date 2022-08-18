Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $285,440.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $8,409,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $139.42 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average is $112.28.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 299,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.