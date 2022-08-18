Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Sells 4,281 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Dynatrace Trading Down 0.3 %
Dynatrace stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 295.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.30. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
