Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Sells 4,281 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.3 %

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 295.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.30. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

