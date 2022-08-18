Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Evolent Health Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE EVH traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 963,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVH. BTIG Research upped their target price on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Institutional Trading of Evolent Health
Evolent Health Company Profile
Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.
Further Reading
