Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Evolent Health Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE EVH traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 963,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVH. BTIG Research upped their target price on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

Evolent Health Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 602.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

