Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total transaction of $954,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,033.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.80. 160,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,744. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.52. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FELE. Northcoast Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

