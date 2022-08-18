Insider Selling: Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Sells 6,361 Shares of Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $426,059.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,308.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $67.22. 61,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,643. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.93. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

