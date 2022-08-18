Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) CAO Sells 7,522 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Waldron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of Liberty Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86.

LBTYK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.57. 1,009,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,155. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $30.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%.

LBTYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Liberty Global by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

