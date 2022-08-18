Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells 669 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $119,958.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,515.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $174.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $468.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

