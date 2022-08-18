Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Sells 10,081 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,653.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,971. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.83.
Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on MODN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
