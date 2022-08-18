Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Sells 10,081 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,653.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,971. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter worth approximately $656,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 92.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 163,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 78,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MODN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.