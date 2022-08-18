Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $20,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.95. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $142.55.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.58%.

PEGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 690.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 461.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 66.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

