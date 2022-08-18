Insider Selling: SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Major Shareholder Sells 418,307.00 in Stock

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 75,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.57, for a total transaction of 418,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,844,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 110,534,405.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Bain Capital Venture Investors also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 66,939 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.53, for a total transaction of 370,172.67.
- On Friday, August 5th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 77,042 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.70, for a total transaction of 439,139.40.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 69,825 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.68, for a total transaction of 396,606.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 98,308 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.33, for a total transaction of 523,981.64.
- On Friday, July 29th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 51,967 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 292,054.54.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 80,021 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.97, for a total transaction of 397,704.37.
- On Monday, July 25th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 76,213 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.86, for a total transaction of 370,395.18.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 6,685 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.09, for a total transaction of 34,026.65.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 114,050 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.05, for a total transaction of 575,952.50.
- On Monday, July 18th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 34,278 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.64, for a total transaction of 159,049.92.
SmartRent Price Performance
Shares of SmartRent stock opened at 3.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 4.98 and a 200 day moving average of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $705.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.41. SmartRent, Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.22 and a 1 year high of 15.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in SmartRent during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SmartRent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SmartRent Company Profile
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SmartRent (SMRT)
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.