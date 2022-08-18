Insider Selling: SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Major Shareholder Sells 418,307.00 in Stock

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 75,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.57, for a total transaction of 418,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,844,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 110,534,405.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bain Capital Venture Investors also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SmartRent alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 66,939 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.53, for a total transaction of 370,172.67.

On Friday, August 5th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 77,042 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.70, for a total transaction of 439,139.40.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 69,825 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.68, for a total transaction of 396,606.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 98,308 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.33, for a total transaction of 523,981.64.

On Friday, July 29th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 51,967 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 292,054.54.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 80,021 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.97, for a total transaction of 397,704.37.

On Monday, July 25th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 76,213 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.86, for a total transaction of 370,395.18.

On Friday, July 22nd, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 6,685 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.09, for a total transaction of 34,026.65.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 114,050 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.05, for a total transaction of 575,952.50.

On Monday, July 18th, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 34,278 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.64, for a total transaction of 159,049.92.

SmartRent Price Performance

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at 3.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 4.98 and a 200 day moving average of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $705.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.41. SmartRent, Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.22 and a 1 year high of 15.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SMRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities dropped their target price on shares of SmartRent to $6.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 6.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in SmartRent during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SmartRent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.