Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CTO Sells 16,582 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $100.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.44. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.19 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.83.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

