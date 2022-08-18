Insider Selling: Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Sells 6,913 Shares of Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 6,913 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $31,177.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,089,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,756.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 432 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $1,944.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,663 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $16,886.43.

On Friday, July 22nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,124 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $5,091.72.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,951 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $13,427.05.

On Monday, July 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,343 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $10,637.22.

On Friday, July 15th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,205 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $14,582.75.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,204 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $14,706.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,605 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $27,016.10.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,570 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $16,172.10.

On Monday, June 27th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 11,078 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $55,943.90.

Shares of NYSE LLAP opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62. Terran Orbital Co. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLAP. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth approximately $151,181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,857,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,097,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

