Insider Selling: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) CFO Sells 1,894 Shares of Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $30,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Benmoussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Kevin Benmoussa sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $435,900.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Kevin Benmoussa sold 56,875 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $725,725.00.

Shares of Vita Coco stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 504,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,702,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

