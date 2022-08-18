Insider Selling: Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) VP Sells 3,109 Shares of Stock

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) VP Colleen Grable sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $147,895.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,888.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VAL stock opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 1.35. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Valaris by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,085,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,391,000 after purchasing an additional 98,987 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Oslo Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $9,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Valaris from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

