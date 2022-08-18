Insider Selling: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Sells $413,844.48 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $413,844.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

VERA opened at $19.88 on Thursday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $538.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 33,331 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,183,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 224,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 229,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 502,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 248,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

