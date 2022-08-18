Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CFO Sells 22,082 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.99. The stock had a trading volume of 794,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,088. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.