Insights Network (INSTAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.97 Million

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $1,674.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insights Network has traded up 55.3% against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,383.90 or 0.99994441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004330 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00129641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00034427 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00067898 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 292,822,603 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insights Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

