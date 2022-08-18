Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Sells $201,301.42 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $201,301.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,826.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Insperity Stock Performance

NSP stock opened at $114.54 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. Insperity’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Insperity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Insperity by 294.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

