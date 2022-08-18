Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Sells $201,301.42 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $201,301.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,826.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Insperity Stock Performance
NSP stock opened at $114.54 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. Insperity’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.
Insperity Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Insperity
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Insperity by 294.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insperity (NSP)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.