Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 245,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,800,760. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.31. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.