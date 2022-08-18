Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $59.56 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $180.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Stories

