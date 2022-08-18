Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 3,384,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 16,909,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Intelligent Living Application Group Price Performance

About Intelligent Living Application Group

(Get Rating)

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and China markets. The company offers its products for main entrances and gates, and indoor uses. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Living Application Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Living Application Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.