Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target Raised to $6.25

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $6.25 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $4.50 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Intrusion Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $4.22 on Monday. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrusion
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Intrusion by 5.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 698,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,462 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 568,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 112,581 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intrusion in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intrusion Company Profile
Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.
