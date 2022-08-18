Inverse Finance (INV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.70 Million

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $10.47 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $111.69 or 0.00474983 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00228571 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001462 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00008878 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance (INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

