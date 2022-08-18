Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Down 9.2% in July

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE IVR opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.47%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 110,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 382.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

