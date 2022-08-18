Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1,225.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $328.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

