Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Shares Sold by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC owned 1.17% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,766. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.