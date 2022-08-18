Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for August 18th (AGCO, AMIVF, AO, AOWDF, BFS, BJ, BUR, CLMT, CLS, CVCY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, August 18th:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AO World (LON:AO)

was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 65 ($0.79) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 45 ($0.54).

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $83.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 80 ($0.97) target price on the stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $136.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.50.

SpareBank 1 Østlandet (OTC:SPRBF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

