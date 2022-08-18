Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 42,776 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 125% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,983 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ Z traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.97. 87,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $104.05.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $810,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,100 shares of company stock worth $550,364 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $896,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,973,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,531,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

