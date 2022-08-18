Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Director Sells $100,486.75 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,025,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,537,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $905.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NVTA. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Invitae Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,730,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 3.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,627,000 after buying an additional 981,413 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Invitae by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 790,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 66,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

