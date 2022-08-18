iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Cut by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $143,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,666 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 961,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,757,000 after purchasing an additional 818,240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.28. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

