iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Cut by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $143,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,666 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 961,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,757,000 after purchasing an additional 818,240 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.28. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.27.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.