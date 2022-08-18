iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USIG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 479,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,946. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

