iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,378,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 386,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $62.72.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

