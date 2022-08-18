iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Position Lessened by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises 3.4% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $13,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

IVLU opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

