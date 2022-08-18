iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ESGU stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.21. 11,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,453. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.21.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

