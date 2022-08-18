iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 3.2% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after buying an additional 4,774,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after buying an additional 818,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,130,000 after buying an additional 768,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,462,000 after buying an additional 798,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after buying an additional 1,014,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,453. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.21. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.