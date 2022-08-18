iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 885.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,370 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.67. 672,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,394,341. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.