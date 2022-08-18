iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $86.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

