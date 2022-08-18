iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after acquiring an additional 48,216 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 46,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,236. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.