iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,026 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.08% of iShares Silver Trust worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $18.25 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.