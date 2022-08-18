iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Trimmed by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,246,000 after buying an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 251,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,252,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IJH opened at $259.72 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.82 and a 200-day moving average of $251.16.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.