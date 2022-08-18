iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.71

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.71 and last traded at $95.68, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.25.

iShares US Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.34.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares US Utilities ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.