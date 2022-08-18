Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Stake Cut by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 615,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the period. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition accounts for about 1.2% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISLE. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 430.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 375,734 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 997,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 255,233 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISLE opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biopharmaceutical or medical technology/device industries.

