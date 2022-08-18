Ispolink (ISP) Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week

Ispolink (ISP) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $753,707.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Ispolink

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink.

Ispolink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

