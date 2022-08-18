ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ITMPF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITM Power from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 470 ($5.68) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITM Power currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $432.00.

ITM Power stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

