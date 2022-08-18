Jackpot Hits 1-Day Volume of $19,364.00 (777)

Jackpot (777) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Jackpot has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jackpot has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $19,364.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jackpot coin can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.75 or 0.00724533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Jackpot

Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,297,268 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin.

Jackpot Coin Trading

